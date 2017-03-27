Two shot, killed in suspected home in...

Two shot, killed in suspected home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two men were shot and killed Sunday in the Athens area in what Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is calling a robbery gone wrong. The home owners suffered minor injuries, and the names of the two deceased will be released as warranted, according to the Henderson County sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar 14 enforce FARA 33
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Feb 28 deport all Collab... 7
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb '17 o see the light 78
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Jan '17 payola 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC