Rotarians visits homeless resource center/Faith in Action Outreach seeks funds to benefit center
By Russell Slaton The News Correspondent ATHENS-Malakoff Rotary members met Feb. 21 in Athens to hear Faith in Action Outreach's executive director, fellow Rotarian Teri Caswell, give a report about the group's Day Resource Center, which has been helping the homeless in Athens since it opened on Dec. 5, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malakoff News.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb 28
|deport all Collab...
|7
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|zionism is racism
|32
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Feb '17
|o see the light
|79
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|Jan '17
|payola
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC