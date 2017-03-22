Restoration of the edicule covering the tomb of Christ now complete

The Greek Orthodox, Armenian, and Franciscan communities today unveiled the restoration of the Edicule surrounding the Tomb of Christ, inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. 'This is a historic moment of collaboration between the major Christian communities, and others around the world, to ensure the preservation of the unique for Christianity, Holy Place of Anastasis,' stated His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.