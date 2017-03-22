Restoration of the edicule covering t...

Restoration of the edicule covering the tomb of Christ now complete

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

The Greek Orthodox, Armenian, and Franciscan communities today unveiled the restoration of the Edicule surrounding the Tomb of Christ, inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. 'This is a historic moment of collaboration between the major Christian communities, and others around the world, to ensure the preservation of the unique for Christianity, Holy Place of Anastasis,' stated His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar 14 enforce FARA 33
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,926
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Feb 28 deport all Collab... 7
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb '17 o see the light 78
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Jan '17 payola 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC