NASA balloon team prepares for round three in Wanaka
NASA meteorologist Chris Scwhantes, of Athens Texas, inflates a pibal, or weather balloon, at Wanaka Airport. Schwantes is working on the third NASA super pressure balloon team launch scheduled for the first good weather day after March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|33
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,924
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Feb '17
|o see the light
|78
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|Jan '17
|payola
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC