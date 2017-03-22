Meth, warrants lands man in jail with...

Meth, warrants lands man in jail with new felony charges

Thursday Mar 9

A Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotic Investigator and Deputy arrested a wanted man in Athens Wednesday and charged him with a new set of felonies for having methamphetamines and tampering with evidence. Harley Lee Franks, Jr., 44-years-old, of Murchison was wanted by law enforcement for violating his promise to appear in court and failure to maintain proper financial responsibility warrants.

Athens, TX

