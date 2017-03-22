Meth, warrants lands man in jail with new felony charges

A Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotic Investigator and Deputy arrested a wanted man in Athens Wednesday and charged him with a new set of felonies for having methamphetamines and tampering with evidence. Harley Lee Franks, Jr., 44-years-old, of Murchison was wanted by law enforcement for violating his promise to appear in court and failure to maintain proper financial responsibility warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.