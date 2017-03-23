Henderson sheriff: Resident fatally shoots 2 during home invasion, robbery
ATHENS, TX Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse today said two men were shot and killed Sunday in the Athens area after they invaded a home and attempted to rob two residents. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, and the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.
