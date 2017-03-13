Four arrested after police find cocai...

Four arrested after police find cocaine, methamphetamines in Henderson County

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the law-enforcement team arrested three men one charged with dealing in Athens with methamphetamine and cocaine found during a residence search on Friday. Ernest Smalley, 24, Matthew Harris, 34 and Matthew Moreland, 18, were arrested at an Athens residence following information received by the Sheriff's Office that they were in possession of illegal drugs.

