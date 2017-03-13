Clockwise: Tate, Brashear, Blassingame, Connelly.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse in Henderson County, deputies jailed four people in jail Monday and Tuesday, all with methamphetamine possession charges. One of those arrested, Kevin Tate, 33, was also wanted for felony parole violation.
