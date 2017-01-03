Two Henderson Co. men arrested on dru...

Two Henderson Co. men arrested on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Brunzwick Jones, 45, and Laquinta Jones, 23, were stopped after officers observed a traffic violation on Gaunt Street in Athens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr New Resident 1,001
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed Brian_G 121,911
car theives Jan 3 Lilrajuncajun910 2
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
Log Cabin Syrup Nov '16 Pioneer 1
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC