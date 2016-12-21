ND's Johnston signs with Vernon College volleyball
Johnston helped lead the Lady Knights to the second round of the TAPPS 1A volleyball playoffs this year, but when we talked with her today she actually credited her basketball coach, Steve Smith, with pushing her to play volleyball in college. "He was the one who was like, 'I really think you could do it,'" Johnston said.
