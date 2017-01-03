Mark Bradley helped distribute blessi...

Mark Bradley helped distribute blessing bags. He runs Rocking M Ministry.

Wednesday Dec 21

An East Texas freight company was under Tyler's Gentry Parkway bridge Wednesday morning, distributing what they call "blessing bags." Dynamic Freight Carriers spent the last couple weeks assembling the bags, which were filled with a range of essentials.

