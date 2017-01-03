Mark Bradley helped distribute blessing bags. He runs Rocking M Ministry.
An East Texas freight company was under Tyler's Gentry Parkway bridge Wednesday morning, distributing what they call "blessing bags." Dynamic Freight Carriers spent the last couple weeks assembling the bags, which were filled with a range of essentials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Spank594
|121,912
|car theives
|Tue
|Lilrajuncajun910
|2
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Log Cabin Syrup
|Nov '16
|Pioneer
|1
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC