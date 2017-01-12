Henderson County man arrested after his wife dies of gunshot wound
A 28-year-old man who lives in Henderson County near Log Cabin is now facing a murder charge stemming from the death of his wife Alicia Scott, 29, who died Tuesday night from a gunshot wound. Daniel Joseph Scott was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ray Yockey at the East Texas Medical Center in Athens shortly after midnight Tuesday.
