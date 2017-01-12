Henderson County man arrested after h...

Henderson County man arrested after his wife dies of gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A 28-year-old man who lives in Henderson County near Log Cabin is now facing a murder charge stemming from the death of his wife Alicia Scott, 29, who died Tuesday night from a gunshot wound. Daniel Joseph Scott was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ray Yockey at the East Texas Medical Center in Athens shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr New Resident 1,031
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 11 hr Flower5115 121,922
News Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
car theives Fri Brianna 3
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... Jan 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
Log Cabin Syrup Nov '16 Pioneer 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC