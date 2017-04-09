Veterans, Low Income Elderly and Disa...

Veterans, Low Income Elderly and Disabled Property Tax Relief Bill Advances

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Clarksville Online

House Bill 20/Senate Bill 23 sponsored by Rep. Joe Pitts and Senator Mark Green passed the Local Government Sub and Full committees. "There were four competing proposals to provide property tax relief for disabled veterans, low income senior citizens and permanently disabled citizens, and I teamed up with Rep. John Forgety , a retired US Army First Sergeant, to help push House Bill 20 out of the Local Government Committee," Pitts said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who should run against Joe Guy for McMinn Count... (Oct '13) 1 hr Family 70
Cute tattooed girl hanging out in veterans park 2 hr Dagrunt 1
Tiffany Jenkins 2 hr Info 1
News Husband and wife arrested for dealing drugs at ... (Sep '14) Apr 28 Just Wondering 4
ricky self jr? (Feb '15) Apr 27 rickyself 2
Sheila White (May '12) Apr 27 Rockwood 33
Sheena mchone I'm desperate to hear from ypu Apr 27 Dagrunt 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC