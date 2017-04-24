HOPE - SCenter to promote crime victims' rights on Thursday at Greenway

The HOPE Center Inc., in commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week is hosting a special event at the Greenway Stage on April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m., as part of the The HOPE Center Inc., in commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week is hosting a special event at the Greenway Stage on April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m., as part of the organization's goal to raise to raise awareness about crime victims' issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.