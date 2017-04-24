HOPE - SCenter to promote crime victims' rights on Thursday at Greenway
The HOPE Center Inc., in commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week is hosting a special event at the Greenway Stage on April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m., as part of the organization's goal to raise to raise awareness about crime victims' issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.
