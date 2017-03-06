Women win at WesleyanCumberland men f...

Women win at WesleyanCumberland men fall at Wesleyan, 5-3 Today at

Monday Mar 6

Cumberland's Ainhoa Garjio Garrido and Franki Jecker posted wins in singles and doubles, helping the Phoenix overcome a slow start in a 5-3 victory against Tennessee Wesleyan in women's tennis action late Friday. The Phoenix lost 2 of 3 matches in doubles but rebounded with singles wins at Nos.

