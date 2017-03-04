Volunteers in Athens help community c...

Volunteers in Athens help community clean up and rebuild 3 months after tornado

Volunteers haven't stopped coming to the Athens community that was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that ripped through McMinn County, November last year. Local volunteers have not stopped coming to help.

