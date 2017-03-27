UT Extension To Conduct Beef Summit

Beef production, management and reproduction, forage production, and updates on new technology and equipment for the beef industry are topics to be discussed during the Southeast TN Beef Summit on April 28 at the McMinn County Expo Center in Athens. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with 35-minute educational sessions running from 8:40 to 11:55 a.m. Speakers from the University of Tennessee, Texas A&M University and local cellphone providers will be conducting the morning sessions.

