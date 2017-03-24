Suspected dealer arrested during McMi...

Suspected dealer arrested during McMinn County meth bust

Friday Mar 24 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Jason C. Johnson, 33, of Athens was charged with possession of a schedule VI and II controlled substance for resale. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation from Loudon County.

