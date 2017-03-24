Suspected dealer arrested during McMinn County meth bust
Jason C. Johnson, 33, of Athens was charged with possession of a schedule VI and II controlled substance for resale. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation from Loudon County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheena Mchone contact me
|1 hr
|Dagrunt
|18
|Allison B
|17 hr
|Grace
|2
|Keshia Hicks
|Fri
|AaronJoshua
|11
|Ten Mile Prostitutes
|Fri
|AaronJoshua
|20
|who are the hot guys in sweetwater (Dec '10)
|Mar 29
|Sheila
|32
|don't hook up with a girl that an APD cop likes...
|Mar 28
|rare_pepe
|1
|Just wondering
|Mar 27
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC