Fire damages McMinn County American J...

Fire damages McMinn County American Job Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Daily Times

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has temporarily closed the the American Job Center in Athens that was damaged by an electrical fire March 9. The mobile American Job Center from Chattanooga was sent to Athens to continue to provide service for McMinn County. It will remain there through next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just wondering 1 hr Taylor 1
lisa davis (Apr '12) 6 hr Been there 20
Emily Welch??? 10 hr Wantit 9
Sheena Mchone contact me 12 hr Dagrunt 4
Seeking sheena Sun Wantit 6
Who should run against Joe Guy for McMinn Count... (Oct '13) Mar 24 Not guy 69
Kristen Caparillo new thread Mar 20 Rockwood 4
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Athens, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC