Fire damages McMinn County American Job Center
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has temporarily closed the the American Job Center in Athens that was damaged by an electrical fire March 9. The mobile American Job Center from Chattanooga was sent to Athens to continue to provide service for McMinn County. It will remain there through next week.
