Family thanks those who saved man's l...

Family thanks those who saved man's life at Madisonville Wal-Mart

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Daily Times

Frank Hart and his family are looking for a man who helped perform CPR on Hart Feb. 4 when he had a heart attack at the Madisonville Wal-Mart. Frank Hart and his family are looking for a man who helped perform CPR on Hart Feb. 4 when he had a heart attack at the Madisonville Wal-Mart.

