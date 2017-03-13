Education Notes: March 1
To be placed on the dean's list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. Located in Athens, Tennessee Wesleyan is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niota Music Thread
|Mon
|Musikologist
|2
|Spa by Pilot
|Mar 13
|I wish
|2
|Amber jacobs
|Mar 13
|Lillie
|6
|Joel (aka Joey) Lawson
|Mar 13
|Concerd
|2
|Is cheryl rummel still around? (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|Rockwood
|3
|Kristen Caparillo new thread
|Mar 13
|Rockwood
|2
|Kristen. capparillo (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Rockwood
|16
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC