DENSO employes raise $25,000 for Gatlinburg relief efforts

Monday Mar 27

DENSO employees at the manufacturing facilities in Maryville and Athens have raised $25,000 through the "Smokies Strong" T-shirt fundraising campaign for the wildfire relief efforts in Gatlinburg. According to the DENSO news release, checks were presented to the Gatlinburg Wildfire Relief Fund and the Friends of the Smokies on Wednesday.

