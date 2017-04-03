Appalachian Unsolved: 17 years after winery slaying, murder hire theorya Read Story Leslie Ackerson
March 24, 2017: Patty Striker was 35-years-old and a mother of four when she was shot to death in her Athens winery. Next month will mark 17 years since her murder, and the case is still unsolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheena Mchone contact me
|2 hr
|Dagrunt
|23
|Athens Tennessee woman who like to party
|5 hr
|420 Friendly
|1
|Easy women at TVA
|15 hr
|I Wish
|3
|Rocky Top Cafe (Aug '16)
|Mon
|No doubt
|7
|Allison B
|Apr 1
|Grace
|2
|Keshia Hicks
|Mar 31
|AaronJoshua
|11
|Ten Mile Prostitutes
|Mar 31
|AaronJoshua
|20
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC