Woman reunited with wedding gown months after tornado destroys home

Monday Feb 27

Russell Repkie, 61, of Athens, returned the garment that was blown onto his property to Denise Ferguson, 53, on Saturday. "He was definitely determined, that's for sure," Ferguson, also from Athens, told ABC News.

Athens, TN

