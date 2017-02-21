Sue Triplett Prichard, 82, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away on Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2017, in a Spring City health care facility. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Edward Prichard; one brother, Edward "Buster" Triplett; and four sisters: Lillian Higdon, Kathleen Morgan, Bobbie Coleman and Lorene Martin.

