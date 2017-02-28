Schools to close, dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

A number of East Tennessee school systems are closed or dismissing early on Wednesday due to the possibility of severe weather. As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Monroe County and Sweetwater schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m., schools in Greene and Hawkins counties are dismissing at noon, and McMinn County, Athens and Rogersville schools are closed.

