Madisonville man charged with murdering his father

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Stephen Crump began investigating the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 47, of Athens, shortly after his body was found in a wooded area off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville in December. During the investigation, authorities say they were led to Atkins, Taylor's son.

