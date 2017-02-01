Madisonville man charged with murdering his father
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Stephen Crump began investigating the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 47, of Athens, shortly after his body was found in a wooded area off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville in December. During the investigation, authorities say they were led to Atkins, Taylor's son.
