HP Pelzer Sued By EEOC for Retaliation

HP Pelzer Sued By EEOC for Retaliation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: JD Supra

HP Pelzer, Inc., an automotive components manufacturer located in Athens, Tenn., violated federal law by firing a female employee because she complained of sexual harassment in the workplace, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, a female employee alleged that a human resources manager at the Athens plant made unwelcome comments that the employee believed constituted sex harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is cheryl rummel still around? (Jul '16) 8 hr Eatitgood 2
Barry Mmathews (Oct '15) 10 hr Sweet 3
Amber Jacobs 15 hr Yea 12
Ten Mile Prostitutes 18 hr Grimy Phoxx 11
Info on a Madidonville man Seth Pitman. (Jul '16) 22 hr Robert markwell 2
Trying to reach Brandi Myers Sat Lickitgood 1
Charity markwell Sat Tasty treat 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Athens, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC