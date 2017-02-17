HP Pelzer Sued By EEOC for Retaliation
HP Pelzer, Inc., an automotive components manufacturer located in Athens, Tenn., violated federal law by firing a female employee because she complained of sexual harassment in the workplace, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, a female employee alleged that a human resources manager at the Athens plant made unwelcome comments that the employee believed constituted sex harassment.
