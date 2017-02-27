'House of Cards' leads to murder in V...

'House of Cards' leads to murder in Vonore

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Daily Times

Author Jesse A. Hester doesn't have to look far to find inspiration for his books. Headlines in the newspapers provide lots of grist for his fiction mill - enough to allow him to publish the fourth in a series of cozy murder mysteries set in Monroe County, where Hester was born, bred and still resides.

