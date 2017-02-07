Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions
Hundreds of firefighters in uniform have taken to the streets of Athens to protest hiring conditions, saying roughly one third of their jobs are at risk due to hiring restrictions placed on the public sector by Greece's international bailout conditions. About 1,000 firefighters, some in full rescue gear, chanted "real jobs now" and marched past parliament Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teresa Kennedy (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|Seemore
|4
|McMinn Sheriffs Dept (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|Use
|44
|Sheena mchone
|15 hr
|Reverend Jim
|4
|Kelley johnston
|Mon
|Just asking
|1
|love
|Feb 5
|Tanis
|2
|Ice cream and a beating
|Feb 3
|Angry Rabbit
|1
|Liking them big
|Feb 1
|Angry Rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC