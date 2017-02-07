Greek firefighters take to streets ov...

Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions

Hundreds of firefighters in uniform have taken to the streets of Athens to protest hiring conditions, saying roughly one third of their jobs are at risk due to hiring restrictions placed on the public sector by Greece's international bailout conditions. About 1,000 firefighters, some in full rescue gear, chanted "real jobs now" and marched past parliament Wednesday.

