Athens community rebuilds after November tornado

Tuesday Feb 21

Nearly three months have passed since a tornado touched down in McMinn County which hurt 20 people and destroyed dozens of buildings. The EF 2 tornado left behind a trail of damage in Athens and some homeowners are still working to clean up.

