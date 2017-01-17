Lawmakers get list of CSCC, TBR concerns

Lawmakers get list of CSCC, TBR concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

More funding for capital projects and campus security, and help expanding rural broadband internet access are among the things colleges are lobbying state legislators for as they prepare for the STATEa SLEGISLATORSa Slisten as Tennessee Board of Regents member Tom Griscom, left, describes colleges' needs during a Legislative Luncheon with area college officials Friday. From left are Griscom, state Rep. Johna SForgety, state Sen. Mike Bell and state Rep. Dan Howell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Share 'em(d**k pics) 5 hr Luvtools 1
Sheila White (May '12) Jan 20 Gezzz 28
Charity markwell , I miss you! Jan 20 Luvsum 1
lisa davis (Apr '12) Jan 19 Been there 17
Judge Jerri Bryant is biased against men (Oct '10) Jan 18 Meigs 20
Dan Evans Jan 18 Concerned citizen 1
itty bitty short man dont apply Jan 17 Not short 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for McMinn County was issued at January 22 at 11:00PM CST

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Athens, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC