Lawmakers get list of CSCC, TBR concerns
More funding for capital projects and campus security, and help expanding rural broadband internet access are among the things colleges are lobbying state legislators for as they prepare for the STATEa SLEGISLATORSa Slisten as Tennessee Board of Regents member Tom Griscom, left, describes colleges' needs during a Legislative Luncheon with area college officials Friday. From left are Griscom, state Rep. Johna SForgety, state Sen. Mike Bell and state Rep. Dan Howell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share 'em(d**k pics)
|5 hr
|Luvtools
|1
|Sheila White (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Gezzz
|28
|Charity markwell , I miss you!
|Jan 20
|Luvsum
|1
|lisa davis (Apr '12)
|Jan 19
|Been there
|17
|Judge Jerri Bryant is biased against men (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|Meigs
|20
|Dan Evans
|Jan 18
|Concerned citizen
|1
|itty bitty short man dont apply
|Jan 17
|Not short
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC