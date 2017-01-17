Cedar Ridge Bluegrass to be at Cowboy...

Cedar Ridge Bluegrass to be at Cowboy Jubilee

Wednesday Jan 11

Cedar Ridge, the Bluegrass Music band from Athens, will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Cedar Ridge, the Bluegrass Music band from Athens, will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. "Cedar Ridge is a very capable group of musicians," said Steve Poteet, producer of the free weekly musical show. "The Cowboy Gospel Jubilee is excited about bringing this band to our stage.

