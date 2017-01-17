Cedar Ridge Bluegrass to be at Cowboy Jubilee

Cedar Ridge, the Bluegrass Music band from Athens, will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Cedar Ridge, the Bluegrass Music band from Athens, will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. "Cedar Ridge is a very capable group of musicians," said Steve Poteet, producer of the free weekly musical show. "The Cowboy Gospel Jubilee is excited about bringing this band to our stage.

