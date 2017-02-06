...500,000 pound press creeps through Chattanooga en route to Athens
If you are driving through Chattanooga, you may see a 500,000 pound load on it's way to Athens, Tennessee. The press came from Brazil by boat to Mobile, Alabama where it was loaded on a truck and started it's nearly 500-mile journey on land.
