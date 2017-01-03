Greek PM sees 'prompt' bailout review...

Greek PM sees 'prompt' bailout review deal without new austerity

Tuesday Dec 20

Dec 20 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday he remained convinced that Greece's bailout review could be concluded "promptly" and he called on Athens's foreign creditors not to make excessive demands of the heavily indebted country. Greece wants a quick conclusion of its bailout review, which began in October, but it remains at odds with its European and International Monetary Fund lenders over fiscal targets and labour and energy reforms.

