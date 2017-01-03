Greek PM sees 'prompt' bailout review deal without new austerity
Dec 20 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday he remained convinced that Greece's bailout review could be concluded "promptly" and he called on Athens's foreign creditors not to make excessive demands of the heavily indebted country. Greece wants a quick conclusion of its bailout review, which began in October, but it remains at odds with its European and International Monetary Fund lenders over fiscal targets and labour and energy reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sniffng around
|3 min
|someone knows them
|4
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Feezel RD
|22 hr
|leaves of vapor
|5
|Grandma and the Toilet
|23 hr
|old man
|3
|does anyone KNOW Ryan Hunt
|23 hr
|old man
|24
|He's Geeking out
|23 hr
|old man
|2
|Kayla at dollar general
|Tue
|Jus curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC