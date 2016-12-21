Strong Storms, Including Tornadoes, Hit Southeast, Killing At Least 3
Severe thunderstorms in the southeast on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought tornadoes, hail and wind damage, killing at least three people, the National Weather Service says. The storms in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee come during an extreme drought in the region, which has fueled devastating wildfires in Tennessee and other states.
