Possible tornado seen in McMinn County; Storms move across East Tennessee

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A possible tornado sighting was in Athens, according to the National Weather Service. McMinn County Sheriff's Chief Deputy tells WATE 6 On Your Side that there was significant damage to homes in Deerfield Estates and many injuries.

