Serial rapist sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to attacks in Athens, Lancaster

The man authorities said is a serial rapist whose attacks began when he was 15 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting three women in Athens and another in Lancaster. Athens County Common Pleas Judge George P. McCarthy sentenced Sean J. Lawson Jr. after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to an 11-count indictment, plus another count of rape added for the Lancaster attack.

