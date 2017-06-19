Ohio University braces for budget cuts

Ohio University administrators are proposing that the board of trustees approve an approximately $720 million operating budget for the 2017-18 academic year that includes unspecified cuts. Factors including the anticipated imposition of a tuition freeze in the new two-year state budget and a decline in the number of freshmen enrolled for the fall semester on the Athens campus have contributed to the budget challenges, according to budget documents prepared for the trustees.

