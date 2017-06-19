Ohio University braces for budget cuts

Ohio University braces for budget cuts

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio University administrators are proposing that the board of trustees approve an approximately $720 million operating budget for the 2017-18 academic year that includes unspecified cuts. Factors including the anticipated imposition of a tuition freeze in the new two-year state budget and a decline in the number of freshmen enrolled for the fall semester on the Athens campus have contributed to the budget challenges, according to budget documents prepared for the trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty lawyer Jun 16 TheAthensShadow 2
stock sale (Mar '12) Jun 16 gary 12
Seen you at walmart today buying your girlfrien... Jun 10 Interested 1
As Eating and Finger Popping. Pills too Jun 8 Larry 1
Residential programs inc Jun 8 Vince 2
Julie Sheridan (Mar '12) Jun 8 yep 8
Party Jun 1 ABC321 6
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC