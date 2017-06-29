Bordman drops in two aces in two weeks25 years between holes-in-one...
NORWALK Despite the hundreds of rounds Norwalk's Rod Bordman has played over a golfing career that has now reached Senior playing status, the 52-year-old Wells Fargo Finance employee had just one hole-in-one, that is until two weeks ago. Then he holes-out two in as many weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brought to you by Islam the religion of peace.
|20 hr
|Stan
|1
|stock sale (Mar '12)
|Jun 24
|gary
|14
|Athens Music Thread
|Jun 21
|Musikologist
|1
|Dirty lawyer
|Jun 16
|TheAthensShadow
|2
|Seen you at walmart today buying your girlfrien...
|Jun 10
|Interested
|1
|As Eating and Finger Popping. Pills too
|Jun 8
|Larry
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Jun 8
|Vince
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC