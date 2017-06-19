Athens man charged in womana s strangulation death
An Athens man has been ordered held on $1 million bond, charged with aggravated murder in the strangulation of a Chauncey woman. Athens County Municipal Court Judge Todd L. Grace set the bond for William D. Blair Tuesday.
