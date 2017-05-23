Why it might be best if Trump quit th...

Why it might be best if Trump quit the Paris climate deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of Donald Trump's position on climate change ahead of early voting in Athens, Ohio, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of Donald Trump's position on climate change ahead of early voting in Athens, Ohio, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julie Sheridan (Mar '12) 9 hr Boud 7
Party Mon Curious 1
Boy in albany (Nov '16) May 15 Titexofit 4
kamryn hamilton (Apr '13) May 3 HenryTTT 15
stock sale (Mar '12) May 1 gary 9
Confessions / Secrets Apr 30 College Life 5
Review: Curtis Auto Repair & Towing (Sep '11) Apr 29 ponderosa cook 16
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC