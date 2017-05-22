A Richmond Artist Wants to Connect Co...

A Richmond Artist Wants to Connect Communities Through Neighborhood Shrines

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Style Weekly

Muralist and printmaker Barry O'Keefe sits inside his Jackson Ward home, near one of the sculptures he likes to call part of his "wooden social network." Looking for a way to connect people in his Jackson Ward neighborhood after a shooting in 2013, the muralist and printmaker sought to create a focal point that might allow neighbors to come together, talk and relate as more than strangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julie Sheridan (Mar '12) 3 hr Boud 7
Party 23 hr Curious 1
Boy in albany (Nov '16) May 15 Titexofit 4
kamryn hamilton (Apr '13) May 3 HenryTTT 15
stock sale (Mar '12) May 1 gary 9
Confessions / Secrets Apr 30 College Life 5
Review: Curtis Auto Repair & Towing (Sep '11) Apr 29 ponderosa cook 16
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC