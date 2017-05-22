A Richmond Artist Wants to Connect Communities Through Neighborhood Shrines
Muralist and printmaker Barry O'Keefe sits inside his Jackson Ward home, near one of the sculptures he likes to call part of his "wooden social network." Looking for a way to connect people in his Jackson Ward neighborhood after a shooting in 2013, the muralist and printmaker sought to create a focal point that might allow neighbors to come together, talk and relate as more than strangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julie Sheridan (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Boud
|7
|Party
|23 hr
|Curious
|1
|Boy in albany (Nov '16)
|May 15
|Titexofit
|4
|kamryn hamilton (Apr '13)
|May 3
|HenryTTT
|15
|stock sale (Mar '12)
|May 1
|gary
|9
|Confessions / Secrets
|Apr 30
|College Life
|5
|Review: Curtis Auto Repair & Towing (Sep '11)
|Apr 29
|ponderosa cook
|16
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC