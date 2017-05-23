a Major breakthrougha as Athens man indicted as serial rape suspect

An Athens man is accused in a multiple-count indictment of being the serial rapist wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults on women in the city. Shawn J. Lawson Jr. , 26, of Athens, was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Monday and booked a short time later into the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. Lawson was indicted by the Athens County Grand Jury on 11 felony counts, including: two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, three counts of felonious assault; three counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated burglary.

