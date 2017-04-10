Brisk, fun 'Monsters' come to life at OU

Brisk, fun 'Monsters' come to life at OU

A game board came to life and brought two sisters back together after one of them had died in "She Kills Monsters." Olivia Abiassi was outstanding as the "average" older sister, Agnes, in the play by Qui Nguyen, set in Athens, Ohio, in 1995.

