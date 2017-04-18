Attendees at PBS TechCon hear details of ATSC standard's promise
The new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard won't wash your car, fold your laundry or provide tomorrow's winning lottery numbers. Beyond that, though, broadcasters attending PBS TechCon are being promised a wide array of benefits from the next-generation digital TV system that's a focus of this year's convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric and Amanda wood
|15 hr
|KJones1985
|1
|Joe hart and Andrea Woods
|Wed
|NeedSomePoon
|2
|Athens county sheriffs office
|Apr 18
|When
|2
|kamryn hamilton (Apr '13)
|Apr 13
|HenryTTT
|13
|blonde girl at rays dinner
|Apr 7
|whynot
|3
|Athens County prosecutor, hospital join forces ...
|Apr 6
|lolAthenslol
|1
|Brunette at marathon
|Apr 4
|ABC321
|4
