Attendees at PBS TechCon hear details...

Attendees at PBS TechCon hear details of ATSC standard's promise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Current

The new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard won't wash your car, fold your laundry or provide tomorrow's winning lottery numbers. Beyond that, though, broadcasters attending PBS TechCon are being promised a wide array of benefits from the next-generation digital TV system that's a focus of this year's convention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric and Amanda wood 15 hr KJones1985 1
Joe hart and Andrea Woods Wed NeedSomePoon 2
Athens county sheriffs office Apr 18 When 2
kamryn hamilton (Apr '13) Apr 13 HenryTTT 13
blonde girl at rays dinner Apr 7 whynot 3
News Athens County prosecutor, hospital join forces ... Apr 6 lolAthenslol 1
Brunette at marathon Apr 4 ABC321 4
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC