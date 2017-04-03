Athens International Film + Video Festival begins its 44th edition
Athens International Film+Video Festival officially began it's 44th edition April 3. The week long festival features hundreds of productions in a variety of narrative and non-narrative screening blocs. This year's festival takes place through April 9 at the historic Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court Street in Athens, Ohio.
