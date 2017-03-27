Athens County prosecutor, hospital join forces to help prove sexual assaults
The Athens County prosecutor and OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital are collaborating to improve how forensic medical examinations are conducted and evidence is collected from sexual-assault patients in the emergency department. The hospital plans to buy a Cortexflo machine to capture and securely store photographs and video of injuries and other evidence collected from people who report a sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rue 21
|Mar 30
|dollar
|1
|prostitutes (Jan '16)
|Mar 26
|Albert
|5
|any restaurant hitting?
|Mar 26
|Albert
|2
|Great Nudies ;) (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|Rick
|11
|prison escape (May '15)
|Mar 24
|Citizen
|3
|kamryn hamilton (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|NillaLase
|7
|Dustin Cousins (Sep '14)
|Mar 18
|Delbert
|9
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC