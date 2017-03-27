Athens County prosecutor, hospital jo...

Athens County prosecutor, hospital join forces to help prove sexual assaults

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Athens County prosecutor and OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital are collaborating to improve how forensic medical examinations are conducted and evidence is collected from sexual-assault patients in the emergency department. The hospital plans to buy a Cortexflo machine to capture and securely store photographs and video of injuries and other evidence collected from people who report a sexual assault.

