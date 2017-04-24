An American Embarrassment: Gun Guys Crash International Street Fest
The timing couldn't have been worse. A group of open-carry advocates came to Athens last weekend to exercise their rights by sauntering around uptown with firearms slung over their shoulders and strapped to their hips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julie Sheridan (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|ANGIEMFA
|5
|kamryn hamilton (Apr '13)
|May 3
|HenryTTT
|15
|stock sale (Mar '12)
|May 1
|gary
|9
|Confessions / Secrets
|Apr 30
|College Life
|5
|Review: Curtis Auto Repair & Towing (Sep '11)
|Apr 29
|ponderosa cook
|16
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 28
|Truthseeker23
|1
|Athens to consider single-use grocery bag fee (May '16)
|Apr 25
|Try Again
|8
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC