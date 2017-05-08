Across our Classrooms
More than 4,300 students qualified for the fall semester 2016 dean's list at Ohio University's Athens campus. Ohio students must earn at least 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
